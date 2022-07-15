e-Gulden Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $917,382.21 and approximately $48.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0534 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00026793 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00248927 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000951 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000756 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,992,380 coins and its circulating supply is 17,170,223 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

