DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Cut to $130.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.10.

Shares of DTE opened at $124.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $108.22 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.95.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 447.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,927,000 after buying an additional 667,058 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

