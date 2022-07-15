Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Shares Up 6.5%

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.25. 1,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 282% from the average session volume of 318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRXGY. Morgan Stanley raised Drax Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Drax Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Drax Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2599 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.09%.

Drax Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DRXGY)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

