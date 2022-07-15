Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Trading Down 1.5%

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 238 ($2.83) and last traded at GBX 240.40 ($2.86). 772,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,679,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 244 ($2.90).
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dr. Martens from GBX 480 ($5.71) to GBX 360 ($4.28) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.46) price target on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Monday, April 11th.
Dr. Martens Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 230.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 261.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.99. The company has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,347.78.
About Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.
