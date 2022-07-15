Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Trading Down 1.5%

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCSGet Rating) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 238 ($2.83) and last traded at GBX 240.40 ($2.86). 772,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,679,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 244 ($2.90).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dr. Martens from GBX 480 ($5.71) to GBX 360 ($4.28) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.46) price target on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 230.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 261.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.99. The company has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,347.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 4.28 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Dr. Martens’s previous dividend of $1.22. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

