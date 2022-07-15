DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.91.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $34.50 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.81 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a current ratio of 25.81.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.22 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in DigitalOcean by 706.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

