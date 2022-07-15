DigitalBits (XDB) Price Up 3.2% This Week

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $47.95 million and approximately $348,555.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00208863 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001202 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008936 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.20 or 0.00583362 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 959,045,512 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

