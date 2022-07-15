Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Shares Down 10.9%

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 42,977 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 38,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.
Separately, Craig Hallum cut Digital Media Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $70.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 375,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.
About Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS)
Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.
