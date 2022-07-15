Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.78

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.78 and traded as high as $23.89. Digi International shares last traded at $23.57, with a volume of 111,397 shares.

DGII has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digi International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $847.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79.

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Digi International’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $286,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,745.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $273,334.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares in the company, valued at $655,994.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Digi International by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Digi International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 553,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Digi International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGII)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

