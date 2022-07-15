Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.78

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.78 and traded as high as $23.89. Digi International shares last traded at $23.57, with a volume of 111,397 shares.
DGII has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digi International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.
The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $847.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79.
In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $286,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,745.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $273,334.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares in the company, valued at $655,994.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Digi International by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Digi International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 553,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Digi International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Digi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGII)
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
