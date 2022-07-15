Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) shares rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.79 and last traded at C$2.77. Approximately 28,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 68,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.75.

CARE has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities cut shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Dialogue Health Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of C$184.51 million and a P/E ratio of -5.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.44.

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.