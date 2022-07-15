Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $91.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TXRH. Bank of America assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $79.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average of $82.06.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.14%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley purchased 7,069 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.56 per share, for a total transaction of $498,788.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at $498,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $156,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

