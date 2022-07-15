Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $95.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.64. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $72.59 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 68.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 346,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after purchasing an additional 102,953 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,712,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spectrum Brands (Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.