Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) Trading Down 9%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 2,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 76,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of February 5, 2021, it owned and operated ten retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

