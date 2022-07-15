Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5,700.00.

OTCMKTS DCHPF opened at $42.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.20. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $71.83.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

