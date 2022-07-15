DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $40.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $47.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DCP. StockNews.com downgraded DCP Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded DCP Midstream from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $39.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.89.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 927,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after purchasing an additional 597,753 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,109,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,789,000 after purchasing an additional 112,183 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 43.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

