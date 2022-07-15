DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $62.06

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2022

Shares of DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPFGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.06 and last traded at $62.06, with a volume of 3758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.86.

DCCPF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DCC from GBX 7,000 ($83.25) to GBX 7,500 ($89.20) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DCC from GBX 7,855 ($93.42) to GBX 7,400 ($88.01) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut DCC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37.

About DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

