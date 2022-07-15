DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $62.06

Shares of DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.06 and last traded at $62.06, with a volume of 3758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.86.

DCCPF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DCC from GBX 7,000 ($83.25) to GBX 7,500 ($89.20) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DCC from GBX 7,855 ($93.42) to GBX 7,400 ($88.01) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut DCC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Get DCC alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.