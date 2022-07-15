Day & Ennis LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Day & Ennis LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.5% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $141.47. The stock had a trading volume of 82,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,259. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

