Day & Ennis LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Day & Ennis LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.13. 721,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,751,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $144.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.61.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

