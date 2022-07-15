CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform

Cowen lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CTMX has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.89.

CTMX opened at $1.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $91.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.61.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.89% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. The company had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 121,643 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 31.4% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 190,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

