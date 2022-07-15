CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYAGF opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. CyberAgent has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $21.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

