CryptoZoon (ZOON) One Day Volume Hits $403,532.00

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 1% lower against the dollar. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $571,441.74 and $403,532.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoZoon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00052568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00023933 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001929 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 740,527,610 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoZoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoZoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.