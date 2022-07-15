CryptoZoon (ZOON) One Day Volume Hits $403,532.00

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 1% lower against the dollar. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $571,441.74 and $403,532.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00052568 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00023933 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001929 BTC.
CryptoZoon Coin Profile
CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 740,527,610 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
