Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Lowered to $166.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($222.00) to €214.00 ($214.00) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $197.47.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

NYSE CCI opened at $171.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.10 and a 200-day moving average of $180.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 175.00%.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.