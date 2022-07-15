Critical Contrast: REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) and Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX)

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) and Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for REX American Resources and Gores Holdings VIII, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REX American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gores Holdings VIII 0 0 0 0 N/A

REX American Resources currently has a consensus target price of $115.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.38%. Given REX American Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe REX American Resources is more favorable than Gores Holdings VIII.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares REX American Resources and Gores Holdings VIII’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources $774.80 million 0.65 $52.36 million $8.35 10.25 Gores Holdings VIII N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A

REX American Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Gores Holdings VIII.

Profitability

This table compares REX American Resources and Gores Holdings VIII’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources 6.18% 10.03% 8.96% Gores Holdings VIII N/A N/A -2.41%

Risk and Volatility

REX American Resources has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gores Holdings VIII has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.0% of REX American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Gores Holdings VIII shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of REX American Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

REX American Resources beats Gores Holdings VIII on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REX American Resources (Get Rating)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

About Gores Holdings VIII (Get Rating)

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

