Credit Suisse Group Cuts Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target to C$1.75

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TWM. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.15 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Standpoint Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.96.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Up 1.6 %

TSE TWM traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,287. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.34. The stock has a market cap of C$427.25 million and a P/E ratio of 4.73. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$1.15 and a 52 week high of C$1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$658.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$464.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

