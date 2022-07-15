Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) a $160.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JPM. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.56.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $108.00 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $317.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $804,000. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 70,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,969,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 761,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% during the second quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 5,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

