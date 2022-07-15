Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.3% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.71. The company had a trading volume of 58,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,927. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.95.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

