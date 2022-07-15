Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CTRA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coterra Energy from a positive rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut Coterra Energy from a positive rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.61.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

