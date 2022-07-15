Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Rating) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00). 32,837,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 17,276,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.31 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of £6.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.36.

Coro Energy Company Profile (LON:CORO)

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in South East Asia. The company's asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna basin, offshore Indonesia. It also focuses on the development of clean energy projects, primarily energy storage in the United Kingdom and South East Asia, including Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

