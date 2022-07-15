Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLW. Citigroup downgraded Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.30.

NYSE GLW opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Corning has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Corning by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 93,725 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 98,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

