Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.02. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 835,518 shares traded.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 12.4% during the second quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 336,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 37,044 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 24.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 30,588 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 534.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 95,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 80,571 shares in the last quarter.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

