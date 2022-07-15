Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 226,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,340,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $634,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 618,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,882,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,302 shares of company stock worth $6,349,584 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.31. 68,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,142,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.99. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.