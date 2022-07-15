Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 11,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $348,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.23.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.63 on Friday, hitting $172.14. 27,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,497. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

