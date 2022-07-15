Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Core & Main from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Core & Main from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Core & Main from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Core & Main alerts:

In other Core & Main news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $57,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion and a PE ratio of 20.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About Core & Main (Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.