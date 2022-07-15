Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF) Trading Down 2.1%

Core Lithium Ltd (OTC:CXOXF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 0.56 and last traded at 0.60. Approximately 86,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 129,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.61.

Core Lithium Company Profile (OTC:CXOXF)

Core Lithium Ltd engages in the exploration and development of lithium and various metal deposits in Northern Territory and South Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, iron, silver, uranium, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Finniss Lithium project located to the south of Darwin port in the Northern Territory.

