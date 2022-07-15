CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Up to $6.00

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $6.24. CommScope shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 10,042 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COMM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James downgraded CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

CommScope Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03.

Insider Activity at CommScope

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 235.45%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 59,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $499,791.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,110,598.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 59,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $499,791.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,212,302 shares in the company, valued at $10,110,598.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Farid Firouzbakht acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,273.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 87,814 shares of company stock worth $714,555 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of CommScope by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of CommScope by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in CommScope by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

