Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on COHU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average of $29.75. Cohu has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $197.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.19 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cohu will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $98,966.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,174.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $301,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,800.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,652 shares of company stock valued at $539,277. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cohu by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,367 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Cohu by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,550,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,890,000 after acquiring an additional 629,135 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 2,808.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 332,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after buying an additional 321,033 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,423,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,149,000 after buying an additional 316,685 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after buying an additional 187,115 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

