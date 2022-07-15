Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$108.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$119.00. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 30.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCA. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$114.50 to C$112.50 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$118.83.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of TSE CCA traded down C$2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$82.94. 36,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,889. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$82.71 and a 12-month high of C$121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$95.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$100.65. The firm has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.54.

Insider Activity at Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$728.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$731.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 9.7600007 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacques Royer sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.30, for a total transaction of C$42,714.10. In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Jacques Royer sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.30, for a total transaction of C$42,714.10. Also, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.50, for a total transaction of C$98,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,655,379. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 99,700 shares of company stock worth $9,291,819 and have sold 35,552 shares worth $3,721,200.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.