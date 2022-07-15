Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target Cut to C$112.50

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank to C$112.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CGEAF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. CIBC cut Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

Shares of CGEAF remained flat at $68.93 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 719. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.86. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of $67.45 and a 52 week high of $97.70.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

