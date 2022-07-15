Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases 1,298 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,569 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Intel by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,737,000 after buying an additional 3,500,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average of $45.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $56.93.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

