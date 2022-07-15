Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys 195,822 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,822 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned about 0.09% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $21,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $44.27 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.20.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

