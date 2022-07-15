Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Boosts Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $10,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Hedge Fund Activity

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,348,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.77.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.