Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.07.

NYSE:CLX opened at $147.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.50. Clorox has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.75%.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

