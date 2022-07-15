Citigroup (NYSE:C) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57, Briefing.com reports. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $44.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $74.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $736,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $667,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

