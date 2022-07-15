Citigroup Downgrades Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) to Sell

Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $235.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous price target of $265.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.86.

NYSE:BDX opened at $234.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.08 and a 200 day moving average of $257.68. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $231.46 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,487,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,513,633,000 after buying an additional 310,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after purchasing an additional 828,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,195,105,000 after purchasing an additional 480,684 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,347,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,018,423,000 after purchasing an additional 34,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,156,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,371,664,000 after buying an additional 58,966 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

