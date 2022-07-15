Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,644 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.28. 588,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,260,877. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average of $52.04.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

