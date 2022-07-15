Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.29. 27,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 436% from the average session volume of 5,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

