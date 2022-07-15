Choate Investment Advisors Purchases 2,162 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $5.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $352.84. 249,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,076,965. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

