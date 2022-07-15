Choate Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Medtronic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,556 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.39. The company had a trading volume of 52,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,271,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.49. The stock has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.96.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

