Choate Investment Advisors Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 62,133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.0% in the first quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.21. 39,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,033. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.55.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

