Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.77

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.77 and traded as high as C$7.89. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$7.85, with a volume of 156,772 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$789.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.49%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

