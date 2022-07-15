Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.14.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner stock opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cerner has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $95.40.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerner will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cerner by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Cerner by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.